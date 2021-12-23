Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.44% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $102,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

