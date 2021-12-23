Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $652.92 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00009972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $652.92 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,656,335,242 coins and its circulating supply is 434,465,562 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

