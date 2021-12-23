CVCoin (CVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,594.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CVCoin has a market cap of $910,430.66 and $9,594.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

