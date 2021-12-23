CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

