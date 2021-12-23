CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,363.44

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,363.44 ($31.23) and traded as low as GBX 2,190 ($28.93). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.59), with a volume of 83,978 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($36.33) to GBX 3,100 ($40.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,339.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50.

In other CVS Group news, insider Robin Alfonso acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.90) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($65,794.69). Also, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($29.13) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($29,131.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 6,227 shares of company stock worth $14,227,880 in the last ninety days.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

