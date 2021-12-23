CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

