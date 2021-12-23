CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $108.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.
CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
