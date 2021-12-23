Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 684,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,319. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

