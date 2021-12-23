D James Bidzos Sells 5,264 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,704. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

