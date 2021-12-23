DA Davidson Comments on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -91.95%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

