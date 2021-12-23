Dai Market Cap Reaches $9.33 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.33 billion and $558.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00210942 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,292,798,012 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.