DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $305.85 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00009430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,074 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,269 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

