DAOstack Price Tops $0.0589 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.89 million and $158,326.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,862.61 or 0.99664061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $738.12 or 0.01446329 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

