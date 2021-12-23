Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

