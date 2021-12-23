Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of DAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

