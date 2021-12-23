Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Daseke worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2,411.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

