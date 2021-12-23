Dash (DASH) Price Tops $147.41

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Dash coin can now be bought for $147.41 or 0.00287510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $259.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,492,188 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

