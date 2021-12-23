Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,587,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $2,587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,829. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.