Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Datamine has a total market cap of $479,605.57 and $5,446.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00381968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008466 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.88 or 0.01231593 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,279,489 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.