Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $760,779.07 and $7,932.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,017,317 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

