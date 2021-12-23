Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $236,160.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 145,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 151,069 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.