DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading 1.5% Higher

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 2,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

