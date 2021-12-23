DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.80

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 30686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

