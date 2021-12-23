DecentBet Price Up 268.2% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 268.2% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $626,086.31 and $7,554.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007251 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

