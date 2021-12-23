DeepOnion Price Tops $0.14 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $693.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011247 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,612,908 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

