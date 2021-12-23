DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.99 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.99 ($0.33). 404,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 964,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of £52.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About DeepVerge (LON:DVRG)

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

