DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.72 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $827,018.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,624,025 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

