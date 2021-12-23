DeFiSocial Gaming Hits One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.78 or 0.08040176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.30 or 0.99990810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

