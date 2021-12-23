Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $76.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,642. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

