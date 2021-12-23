Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 237,296 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,296 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,726. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

