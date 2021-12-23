Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.74. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 15,852 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

