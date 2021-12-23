Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

SAP opened at C$29.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.54 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.