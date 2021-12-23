Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.68. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a PE ratio of 36.52.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.