Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.21. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

