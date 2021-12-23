DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 365 ($4.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

DFS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 245.50 ($3.24). The stock had a trading volume of 59,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,136. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 203 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.83. The company has a market cap of £634.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,765.23).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

