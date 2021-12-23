DFS Furniture’s (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 365 ($4.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of DFS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 245.50 ($3.24). 59,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.83. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 203 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of £634.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,765.23).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

