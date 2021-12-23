DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.19. DHI Group shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 166,837 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 418.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

