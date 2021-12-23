Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,056.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,056.50 ($53.59) and last traded at GBX 4,037 ($53.34), with a volume of 1648354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,042 ($53.40).

DGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.13) to GBX 4,770 ($63.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.81) to GBX 4,470 ($59.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,989.33 ($52.71).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,788.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,600.20. The company has a market capitalization of £94.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($10,925.88). Insiders acquired a total of 663 shares of company stock worth $2,481,438 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

