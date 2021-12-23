Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.35. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

