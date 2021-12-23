Diamond Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004762 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $20,138.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001547 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,652,542 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

