Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Digimarc comprises 1.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Digimarc worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digimarc by 190.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.