Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $254,918.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,196.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.94 or 0.08045394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00324361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00894595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00074036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00410057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00253665 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,158,976 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.