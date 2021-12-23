DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $9,925.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00411012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,070,811,129 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,444,639 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.