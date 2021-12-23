Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 78 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

