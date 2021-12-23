DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $546,581.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00210391 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

