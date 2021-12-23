Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $24.42 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00324361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,644,316,641 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

