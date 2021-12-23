Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $516,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

