Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,295,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,610,000 after buying an additional 226,822 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.45. 6,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

