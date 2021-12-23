Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 20.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Donaldson by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

