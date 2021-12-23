Dora Factory Price Reaches $14.73 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $50.62 million and $23.72 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $14.73 or 0.00028667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,436,791 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

