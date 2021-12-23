DoYourTip Hits Market Cap of $690,654.04 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $690,654.04 and $21,519.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

